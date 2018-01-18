Suspect in SW Metro business robberies arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in series of robberies at businesses in Southwest Louisville Metro.

Shaun Patrick Flaherty, 38, of Louisville, is being held on eight counts of robbery.

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said Flaherty was arrested after committing a robbery this morning at the Circle K in the 5200 block of Greenwood Road. Flaherty was quickly arrested as he was leaving the scene by officers responding to the holdup alarm.

During the spree that started in October of last year, robbery detectives say Flaherty robbed two businesses multiple times. The Once Upon a Child at 8176 Dixie Highway was robbed three times Flaherty; the Adam and Eve at 8023 Dixie Highway was robbed twice.

The locations of the other two robberies were not provided.

Flaherty is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning in the courtroom at Louisville Metro Corrections.

