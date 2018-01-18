Hospital groups creating company to make cheap generic drugs

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Several major not-for-profit hospital groups are trying their own solution to drug shortages and high medicine prices: creating a company to make cheaper generic drugs.
The plan, announced Thursday, follows years of shortages of generic injected medicines that are the workhorses of hospitals, along with some huge price increases for once-cheap generic drugs. Those problems drive up costs for hospitals, require significant staff time to find scarce drugs or devise alternatives, and sometimes mean patients get suboptimal medications.
The not-for-profit drug company initially will be backed by four hospital groups - Intermountain Health, Ascension and two Catholic health systems, Trinity Health and SSM Health - plus the VA health system.
Together, the five groups include more than 450 hospitals, nearly one-tenth of U.S. hospitals. They also run numerous clinics, nursing homes, doctors' offices and other medical facilities, along with hospice and home care programs and an insurance plan. More health systems are expected to join soon.
The goal is to counter the consolidation of generic drugmakers that's caused shortages for more than a decade and allowed some companies to raise prices many times over what some generics once cost. Those include antibiotics, morphine, heart drugs and others.
"It's an ambitious plan," Intermountain Healthcare CEO Dr. Marc Harrison said in a statement. He said health care systems "are in the best position to fix the problems in the generic drug market. We witness, on a daily basis, how shortages of essential generic medication or egregious cost increases for those same drugs affect our patients."
Generic drugs can be manufactured very inexpensively, offering the hospital groups the chance to save hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The new company will either contract manufacturing to an existing company or get Food and Drug Administration approval to make medicines itself.
The company will be guided by an advisory board of high-profile experts from government, the pharmaceutical industry and Harvard Business School. Members include former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Don Berwick and Bob Kerrey, a pharmacist and former governor and senator from Nebraska.
Ascension, based in St. Louis, is the biggest U.S. non-profit health system, with 141 hospitals in 22 states. North-Dakota-based Trinity Health operates 93 hospitals in 22 states. St. Louis-based SSM Health runs 24 hospitals in four Midwestern states. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain has 22 hospitals in Utah and Idaho. The Veterans Administration runs the country's largest integrated health system, with hospitals across the U.S. and its territories.
___
Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>