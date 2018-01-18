Stabbing at Dino's Food Mart, victim found at another location

Police said the victim was stabbed at another location, and ended up at 26th and Broadway. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A stabbing report in the California neighborhood originated at another location, according to LMPD.

The initial call of the stabbing came in around 1:56 p.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived to the scene in the 700 block of S 23rd Street, they found one wounded victim.

Police later said that the victim was stabbed at Dino's Food Mart on 26th & Broadway and ended up on S 23rd Street.

The victim is said to have non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No information on a motive or suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police by calling 574-LMPD.

