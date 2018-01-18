Phoenix police: Double-killing suspect tied to 7 more deaths

By TERRY TANG
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix-area police have evidence linking a 35-year-old man already charged with killing his mother and stepfather to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year, officials said Thursday.
Cleophus Cooksey knew some of the victims but investigators are still trying to determine motives for at least some of the killings, according to police officials in Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale.
A number of details were withheld by police who cited the ongoing investigation.
Cooksey was arrested Dec. 17 for the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather and he's jailed on two counts of first-degree murder and one of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Cooksey was rebooked into jail Thursday in the seven additional homicide cases, said Sgt. Jonathan Howard, Phoenix Police Department spokesman.
Cooksey previously served time in prison for manslaughter and armed robbery.
Officials said investigators were able to use evidence from shell casings to connect at least some of the killings.
Howard said a combination of physical and forensic evidence and witness statements enabled investigators to link Cooksey to all the killings.
"I'm just proud as heck that he's off the street," said Glendale police Chief Rick St. John.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said new technology allows police to get results of ballistic checks within hours instead of weeks and to more easily find connections between cases.
"It means crimes get solved more quickly," Stanton said.
The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided support for the local agencies' investigation, officials said.
___
Associated Press writer Paul Davenport contributed to this story.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>