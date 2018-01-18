Video: Theft suspect kicks, hurls himself at home's front door

A suspect was caught on camera trying hard to break into a residence, hurling his body at the front door. (Source: Kent Lay/KTNV/CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KTNV/CNN) - Surveillance video shows a man hurling himself at a door, trying to break in to a home.

He is seen throwing his entire body at the door, and the frame bowied from the force before he finally gives up.

The man approached Kent Lay's home twice on Sunday.

The first time, he tried to bust the door with shoves. Two minutes later, he returned, this time with two kicks and three more shoves.

Twenty minutes before all this, the guy took a package and an envelope off Lay's porch.

"The package is one thing. You kind of expect that sometimes, but the violence of trying to get into the house was more shocking than anything," Lay said.

Lay and his family weren't home, and all the thief got away with in the package was place mats.

The envelope contained a bill, but Lay said his wife is frightened now in her own home.

"That was quite nerve-wracking seeing the force that he exhibited going after the door," he said.

The neighborhood is full of desert land and construction, but the surrounding crime map shows that over the last four weeks, in a mile and a half radius, there have been six burglaries and two auto thefts.

Lay said he filed a police report.

"I just hope we can catch this guy by getting his face out. Somebody's bound to know him," he said.

Porch pirates who steal packages are a persistent problem. Lay said from now on, he'll have deliveries come to his office.

Copyright 2018 KTNV via CNN. All rights reserved.