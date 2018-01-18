RAW VIDEO: Louisville homeowner uses video doorbell to deter man from taking package

Warren said he installed the doorbell in early January, just before the incident. (Source: James Warren)

The homeowner was able to speak to the stranger through a video doorbell. (Source: James Warren)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was able to deter a suspect from taking a package from his front porch in Old Louisville.

James Warren said he got a notification on his phone while he was at work, saying the Ring Alarm had detected motion in front of his Old Louisville home. He was able to use the camera connected to the alarm to view his porch in real time.

"I looked and it was a stranger. They were picking up my box," Warren said. "He picked up and I started talking to him."

The two proceeded to have a conversation about the package on the porch.

"There's three pieces of candy in there," Warren said he told the man. "I can promise you it's not worth it."

The man said he was going to offer to deliver the package for the homeowner but instead he apologized and left.

Warren said he just installed the Ring Doorbell and after his experience at the beginning of January, he'd recommend it.

"As much foot traffic as we have here I would suggest it for any home," Warren explained.

Warren didn't call police but is warning his neighbors to be on the lookout, especially in the area of Brook and Oak Streets.

