Lou City Releases Preseason Schedule

(Courtesy: Lou City FC) LOUISVILLE (January 18, 2018) – A familiar LouCity squad will push ahead towards the 2018 USL Season with a five-week preseason calendar beginning on February 4. In head coach James O’Connor’s fourth season in charge, the “Boys in Purple” will play their first preseason match in Louisville on February 24.

The squad will first fly south to Bradenton, Florida for a two-week stint at IMG Academy on February 4. The visit marks the third time in as many seasons to the renowned sport training destination, where LouCity will conduct a private training camp.

Upon returning, LouCity kicks off a four-match slate in the state of Kentucky, with a preseason opener scheduled against Young Harris College on Saturday, February 24, with the match serving as a 2018 Season Ticket Member exclusive – admission free, closed to the public. The run of games leads up to LouCity’s 2018 USL opener on Saturday, March 17 against Nashville SC.

“For us, the preseason goes in blocks. The first two weeks is conditioning and prep, the second two weeks is about our patterns and tactics, and that final piece is putting everything together and staying injury free,” said O’Connor, who will lead the team’s preseason charge alongside assistant coaches Daniel Byrd and Thabane Sutu.

Times, locations, and closed-door/open status will be subject to change, with updated information to be found on the team’s website, LouisvilleCityFC.com, and various social media channels:

Saturday, February 24 vs. Young Harris College (NCAA) Location TBD | Time TBD | closed to public (Season Ticket Member Event)

Saturday, March 3 at Northern Kentucky Univ. (NCAA) NKU Soccer Stadium | 1 PM | open, free

Wednesday, March 7 at Lipscomb Univ. (NCAA) Elizabethtown Sports Park | TBD | open, free

Saturday, March 10 at Saint Louis FC Arad McCutcheon Stadium (Evansville, IN) | TBD | open, $5 charge



Fans can follow all the action on Twitter – @loucityfc – with the possibility of remote streaming being explored. After the fulltime whistle, head over to LouisvilleCityFC.com for post-match recaps and complete coverage.

Join us in our quest to repeat as USL Champions as we grow stronger than ever! Season ticket packages for the 2018 season are currently available – for more details, visit LouisvilleCityFC.com.