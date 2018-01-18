Clarksville pedway could take over a year to repair

Part of the pedway collapsed on January 11 when it was hit by a truck. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The pedestrian walkway at Brown's Station Way could take 12 to 18 months to rebuild, the Town of Clarksville said on Thursday.

On January 11, a deadly car accident caused part of the pedway to collapse when the driver of a Red Ball Recycling Truck ran into it.

The Clarksville Police Department have completed the accident report and the Indiana State Police are now conducting an accident reconstruction investigation, according to a statement released by the Town of Clarksville on January 18.

The final investigation report should be released within 8-10 weeks, the statement said. Insurance companies are still reviewing the accident.

The pedway provides a safer way to cross Brown's Station Way, which isn't the safest for pedestrians or cyclists.

Students from Clarksville Middle School and Clarksville High School use the walkway often, Clarksville Middle principal Nikki Bollington said.

In a statement, Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said:

“When you get to Randolph, you are crossing one, two, three, four, five — a minimum of five lanes of traffic with a very small center median. So you can’t cross halfway and wait for the next signal to cross the rest of the way. You’re trying to cross all 5 or 6 lanes at one time, and if the light cycle isn’t long enough or somebody in a wheelchair or on a motorized scooter or something of that nature, it can pose problems.”

At a Town Council Work Session on January 16, temporary options for an at-grade pedestrian crossing at Randolph Avenue were discussed.

The Council was adamant that in order to provide for the long-term safety of pedestrians, a walkway of some type must be built to ensure a safe crossing exists across Brown Station Way.

The Clarksville Town Council said reconstructing the pedway is only one option. The town needs to learn how much of the project insurance will cover and inspect the ramps for damage.

Adding sidewalks and crossing signals to the Brown's Station Way intersection is another option, the Town of Clarksville said.

On Tuesday, the Clarksville City Council ordered a Brown's Station Way corridor study. This would require a public survey and at least one public input meeting.

The study will look at bicycle, pedestrian and vehicle traffic to decide what optional improvements can be made. The Town of Clarksville said in a statement that they expect the study to be complete by mid-summer.

The walkway was temporarily shut down for repairs last year after a driver hit it.

Clarksville officials said they were surprised by the calls that poured in after the temporary closure from residents with safety concerns crossing between North and South Clarksville.

