5 Questions with owners of new Germantown restaurant Sarino

Sarino is in Germantown on Goss Avenue near Spratt Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two brothers are hoping to cook up some delicious Italian food at their new restaurant in the Germantown neighborhood -- Sarino.

One of their pickiest customers (and partners) is their father, the well-known Louisville chef Agostino Gabriele of Vincenso's (where he is also a partner).

Carmelo and Michael Gabriele grew up in a house filled with delicious food and spent time at their father's restaurant. Italian food has always been a part of their lives.

Sarino recently opened in Germantown in the former Goss Avenue Pub at 1030 Goss Ave., near Hickory Street.

Just reading the answer to question number five got my mouth watering.

Here are my five questions with Carmelo and Michael Gabriele on their restaurant Sarino:

1) You come from a legendary background. What advice did your father have before you opened this restaurant?

Our father advised us to always use the best ingredients and work hard. The rest would come naturally.

2) Was your father nervous about you opening your own restaurant?

He was not nervous. He was proud and excited.

3) Your pizza oven has gotten a lot of attention. What makes it different?

Our Moretti Forni is imported from Italy, and cooks very even at a high temperature. This enables us to produce consistent pizzas.

4) How did you come up with the name Sarino and how did you choose Germantown for your location?

We named the restaurant after our uncle, Rosario. His nickname was Sarino. We chose this name as an homage to our uncle, who spurred our father to try his hand in the restaurant industry. He passed 8 years ago and was always very dear to our hearts. We liked the centrality of Germantown, close to both downtown and the highlands.

5) For first-timers, what do you suggest they order at your restaurant?

For first-timers we suggest the following: Appetizers: arancini or roasted cauliflower; Pizzas: the porker or ham & ricotta; Pasta: bolgonese; and for the entrée, the New York strip.

