Southern Indiana drug investigation nabs 4

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Four people were arrested on various drug charges during a drug investigation in Jeffersonville.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Duncan Street. Police said they discovered more than 71 grams of methamphetamine, a half-gram of heroin, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Also found was a pickup truck stolen from Louisville at a home in Clarksville.

The suspects - Conner Mettling, 24, of Clarksville; Gabrielle Wagner, 19, of Jeffersonville; Dylan Kemp, 26, of Jeffersonville and Zackary Morgan, 26, of Jeffersonville are all being held at the Clark County Jail on various drug charges.

