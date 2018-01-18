Hoover files for re-election

FRANKFORT, KY (CHNI) — Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, filed papers for re-election from his 83rd House District representing Russell, Clinton and Cumberland counties and part of Pulaski.

Hoover resigned as Speaker after admitting he was one of four Republican House members who signed a confidential settlement of sexual harassment claims by a former legislative aide. Hoover admitted to sending and receiving “inappropriate text messages” but said he was not guilty of sexual harassment.

The Legislative Ethics Commission is investigating. Gov. Matt Bevin and eight House Republicans have called for Hoover to resign his seat, but Hoover has said all along he intended to retain his seat and he retains significant backing of a sizable segment of the 64 Republican House caucus.

Those eight House members also filed a resolution seeking Hoover’s expulsion from the House. The resolution has been assigned to the House State Government Committee but it’s doubtful there are enough votes for the moment — absent any further revelations from the Ethics Commission investigation — to pass the resolution.

“After much prayer and consideration, I filed for re-election today,” Hoover said. “I enjoy serving my constituents and working on their behalf. I’ve talked with and heard from literally hundreds of them over the past couple of months who have encouraged me to run again and expressed their support for me.”

Following a personal tradition, Hoover filed on his 58th birthday, a tradition he said he began at the request of his now deceased mother who also served in the House.

As of Thursday, no one has filed to run against Hoover, either in the May primary or the November general election.

“We have many difficult and significant issues confronting us in this state,” Hoover said Thursday. “I know I can be a very effective voice and legislator for the people of the 83rd District and the entire commonwealth.”

Hoover has served in the House since 1997. He was Minority Leader for 16 of those years prior to the 2016 elections which gave Republicans majority control of the House for the first time in 96 years and making Hoover the first Republican Speaker in nearly a century.

He served in that post for one year, before resigning in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations.

Ronnie Ellis writes for CNHI News Service and is based in Frankfort. Reach him at rellis@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @cnhifrankfort.