Woman found with gunshot wound outside burning car in Jeffersontown

From Air 3 a burning SUV was seen in the parking lot of the At Home store. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting and a car fire in a commercial area of Jeffersontown.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 11500 block of Bluegrass Parkway. That's off Blankenbaker Parkway at Interstate 64.

When Air 3 arrived over the scene, there was a flaming SUV with firefighters working to extinguish it in the parking lot of the At Home store.

Police say a they found a woman outside the car with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews rushed her to University Hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

Officers believe the SUV fire is related to the shooting.

No other details are available at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to find more information.

