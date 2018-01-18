Louisville, South Florida announce football series renewal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville will resume playing South Florida in 2022 with the first of three September football contests through 2026.

The Cardinals lead the series 6-5 and previously beat the Bulls 34-3 in 2013 during their lone season of American Athletic Conference play. Louisville entered the Atlantic Coast Conference the next year. The schools were also members of Conference USA (2003-04) and the Big East (2005-12).

Interim athletic director Vince Tyra mentioned "memorable and exciting" conference games between the teams and added, "with the tradition and success sustained by both programs, I'm confident that we can continue that excitement."

Louisville will host USF on Sept. 24, 2022 and Sept. 19, 2026 and visit the Bulls on Sept. 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

