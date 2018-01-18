Floyds Knobs' only furniture store, The Nest, opens Saturday

The Nest opens in Floyd Knobs on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - Upscale home furniture consignment store The Nest held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Representatives from One Southern Indiana and The Nest were on hand to celebrate the opening.

The Nest will be the only furniture store in Floyds Knobs.

The store will sell gently used upscale furnishings in a boutique-style setting at discount prices, a press release for the store said.

Indiana businesswoman Martha Pfau intentionally chose to locate The Nest in her hometown because no furniture store existed there.

The first official day of business will be Saturday, January 20. The store's regular hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

