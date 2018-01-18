Ford issues recall on KY plant trucks, expands recall on cars with Takata airbag inflators

DEARBORN, MI (WAVE) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for 2018 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition, Ford expanded its safety recall on vehicles with certain Takata airbag inflators.

The affected vehicles under the new recall were all built at the Kentucky Truck Plant. The models include:

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Nov. 27, 2017 to Dec. 9, 2017

2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Nov. 27, 2017 to Dec. 7, 2017

The reference number for the newly issued recall for the power window problem is 18C01.

Ford said the recall was issued due to a defect in an electronic component for second-row window controls. The power-operated windows may not auto reverse when it encounters an obstruction while closing, which could increase risk of injury.

An expanded recall was announced for Takata airbags. The airbag inflator recall for Ford cars and trucks now includes approximately 365,000 vehicles, Ford said on Thursday. The reference number for that recall is 18S01.

Here's a list of all the vehicles affected by the recall:

2009-10 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 27, 2008 to March 5, 2010

2013 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Oct. 26, 2011 to Jan. 24, 2013

2009-10 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 18, 2008 to July 25, 2010

2009-10 Ford Ranger vehicles built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant, May 27, 2008 to July 26, 2010

2009-10 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, June 16, 2008 to July 1, 2010

2009-10 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 19, 2008 to July 25, 2010

2009-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, June 16, 2008 to July 12, 2010

2009-10 Mercury Milan vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 19, 2008 to July 24, 2010

A press release from Ford said that Ford dealers will replace the frontal passenger airbag inflator on affected vehicles at no cost to the customer.

