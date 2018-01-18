NCAA hopes to vote on transfer rule changes in April

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA's Board of Governors has voted to allow new transfer rule proposals to be made in April and possibly voted on in June.

Usually, proposals must be introduced by Sept. 1 to be considered for a final vote in April.

But on the second day of the governing body's annual convention, the board agreed to make this year's legislative cycle more flexible, giving schools more time to comment on any potential changes.

The Division I Council has spent months trying to come up with new rules. It introduced legislation last year that would implement tougher penalties for tampering and another measure that would eliminate restrictions by schools and coaches about where a transfer could go.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.