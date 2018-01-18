UConn, Miss St, Louisville, Oregon top seeds in NCAA reveal

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

UConn, Mississippi State, Louisville and Oregon would be the No. 1 seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament were to begin now.

For the third straight year, the NCAA provided a snapshot of the tournament field, unveiling the top 16 teams as of Tuesday, in order. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the tournament, which begins March 16.

The Huskies would be the top team in the Albany Region. The Bulldogs would be the No. 1 seed in Kansas City. The Cardinals would be the top team in the Lexington Region and the Ducks in Spokane.

Tennessee and Notre Dame, who played Thursday night, were fifth and sixth in the reveal. Texas and South Carolina were the other No. 2 seeds.

Baylor, Ohio State, Florida State and UCLA were the three seeds.

Missouri, Texas A&M, Rutgers and Georgia rounded out the top 16 teams. Six of the top 16 are from the Southeastern Conference.

