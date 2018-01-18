Bevin budget cuts KY Poison Control; Norton Healthcare responds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is reaching out to state policy leaders about the importance of funding the Kentucky Poison Control Center, the healthcare system announced on Thursday.

The Kentucky Poison Control Center, operated by Norton Children's Hospital, is one of the programs set to be cut under Governor Bevin's 2018 budget proposal.

Norton Healthcare Director of Public Relations Maggie Roetker said in a statement that the poison control center is for "the benefit of all Kentucky citizens" and a "critical program."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Here are the 70 programs cut from Bevin's budget

+ JCPS responds to Gov. Bevin's proposed budget cuts

+ Lawmakers discuss proposed budget cuts

The center's annual budget is $1.7 million. The federal government covers $234,000 of the costs, and the State of Kentucky covers $729,000. Norton Healthcare funds the remainder of the costs to keep the poison control center running.

Norton Children's Hospital established the poison control center in 1954. It was the third poison control center in the United States, and is one of 55 accredited centers in the country, according to Norton.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.