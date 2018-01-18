Murray State men lose on the road to Belmont

The Murray State Racers played Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, January 18.
Murray State lost the game 79-72.
Jonathan Stark led the Racers with 19 points.
The Racers play Tennessee State on Saturday.
