Murray State men lose on the road to Belmont

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State Racers played Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, January 18.

Murray State lost the game 79-72. 

Jonathan Stark led the Racers with 19 points. 

The Racers play Tennessee State on Saturday. 

