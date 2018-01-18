Police: Feces, racial slur put on Kentucky apartment complex

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a note with a racial slur was left with smeared dog feces on the wall of an apartment building near Western Kentucky University's campus.

Resident Paige Glass told the Daily News that she reported the note left Wednesday to the Bowling Green Police Department. Feces were smeared on a window and in the apartment's breezeway next to the note that read, "eat it up (racial epithet)" and "make America great again."

Police spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said officers had talked to several building residents about the note.

The local NAACP chapter and Bowling Green's mayor condemned the act.

Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken told the Daily News that the perpetrator could be charged with criminal mischief and possibly a hate crime. Milliken says she was saddened it happened two days after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

