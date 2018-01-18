Police suspect foul play in deaths of 2 men found in apartment near Bowman Field

Investigators suspect foul play was involved in the deaths of two men found in an apartment on Abigail Drive. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police believe two men found dead in an apartment off Dutchmans Lane died under "suspicious circumstances."

St. Matthews Police were investigating a missing persons case Thursday evening when they discovered the men's bodies in an apartment building on Abigail Drive. That is across Dutchmans Lane from Bowman Field, next to the Jewish Community Center.

When St. Matthews Police found the men, they called the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide's Unit to take over the investigation.

Investigators say there is evidence the men both sustained "some kind of trauma," according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. But exactly how the men died has not been determined.

Police believe foul play was involved in their deaths.

The men have not yet been identified.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is calling this a death investigation with "suspicious circumstances," according to Smiley.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

