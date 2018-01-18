2 Cards improve to 20-0 with 77-51 win at Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen got 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds as No. 2 Louisville stayed undefeated, beating Pittsburgh 77-51 Thursday night for its NCAA-leading 20th win of the season.



Hines-Allen shot 5 for 11 and also had four assists. Louisville (20-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away by scoring the first 16 points of the fourth quarter.



Asia Durr, the other half of Louisville's dominant duo, was held in check by the Panthers. She came into the game averaging 21.1 points per game, but she scored just nine against Pitt.



Louisville controlled the interior behind the performance of Hines-Allen and Sam Fuehring. The Cardinals outscored Pitt 36-18 in the paint and had a 36-26 rebounding advantage.



Pitt (9-10, 1-5 ACC) was led by redshirt junior Yacine Diop, who scored 26 points to tie her career high.



BIG PICTURE



Louisville: Other than the Cardinals' 100-67 drubbing of then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Jan. 11, most of the rest of Louisville's 20 victories have come in relatively close games, despite the Cardinals' overall dominance. That trend continued through three quarters, as the Panthers kept the game in reach.



Pitt: Diop has 109 points over her last five games. Always considered a talented defender, she has increased her points per game scoring average from 10.4 as a sophomore in 2015-16 to 16.2 this season. She redshirted with an injury in 2016-17.



UP NEXT



Louisville: Will return home to face No. 12 Florida State on Sunday. The Seminoles were one of just four ACC teams to record a conference victory over the Cardinals in 2016-17, a 72-65 win in Tallahassee last Jan. 12.



Pitt: Heads to Syracuse to play Sunday. The Panthers have lost 12 straight games against the Orange, dating back to 2009. Syracuse is 9-0 at home this season.

