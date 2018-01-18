Spears FTs lift Jacksonville State past Morehead State 58-57

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Ashton Spears was the wrong guy to foul as he calmly sank two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining, lifting Jacksonville State to a 58-57 comeback win over upset-minded Morehead State Thursday night.

Spears finished 8 for 8 at the line and scored 13 points for Jacksonville State (14-6, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jason Burnell led with a career-high 20 points. Jamall Gregory scored six of his 10 points to spark a comeback. His steal and dunk with 1:50 remaining pulled the Gamecocks to 53-52 but he was also called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.

He picked up his fifth foul eight seconds later.

A.J. Hicks led Morehead State (5-13, 1-6) with 17 points and Lamontray Harris added 14 and 11 rebounds - his third straight double-double - as the Eagles outscored Jacksonville State 21-5 over an eight minute stretch of the second half to grab a nine-point lead, 48-39.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.