Why rural schools were closed, delayed all week

In Gallatin County, parents have been forced to find day care for their kids or stay home from work because roads have been too dangerous.

"I don't think there's enough snow for a snowman," Kaydence Swafford said.

There may not enough snow to build a snowman, but it's enough to make roads slick. It's been a case of Groundhog Day here in Warsaw starting last Friday.

Schools were canceled and delayed because of wintry weather.

Senior Brolin Auchter said the roads started to improve Wednesday and especially Thursday. He came to the high school Thursday night to watch his girlfriend play basketball, but he still isn't excited to go back to school.

"It don't bother me, I don't know why we go to school for one day a week. No one's going to want to be there," he said.

Some parents said they are more than excited to get their kids back on a regular schedule.

Thanks to some sunshine and warmer weather, the road conditions here have finally improved enough that they're going to go to school Friday. However, they're on a one hour delay.

