Thursday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloomington Lighthouse 70, Southside Christian 37

Calumet 55, Wheeler 44

Clinton Christian 57, Bethany Christian 51

Cloverdale 77, N. Putnam 67

Elkhart Christian 51, Lakeland Christian 31

Granger Christian 65, S. Bend Career Academy 54

Horizon Christian 67, Indiana Deaf 59

Liberty Christian 60, Seton Catholic 58

Mishawaka Marian 76, Michigan City Marquette 49

N. Central (Farmersburg) 60, Martinsville 53

Portage 85, Whiting 56

Triton Central 65, Indpls Irvington 51

Indianapolis City Tournament Quarterfinal

Indpls Cathedral 68, Indpls Broad Ripple 39

Indpls Howe 70, Indpls Attucks 67

Indpls Manual 54, Indpls Ritter 51

Indpls Tindley 71, Heritage Christian 57

Porter County Conference Tournament First Round

S. Central (Union Mills) 47, LaCrosse 41

Washington Twp. 42, Morgan Twp. 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 48, Riverton Parke 13

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, N. Harrison 43

Bethesda Christian 79, Christel House Academy 23

Bloomington South 49, Terre Haute South 45

Blue River 50, Cambridge City 31

Bluffton 36, Eastbrook 30

Carroll (Flora) 47, Taylor 23

Cascade 79, Cloverdale 73, 2OT

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 51, Gary 21st Century 23

Covington 55, N. Vermillion 53

Crawford Co. 53, Orleans 43

E. Central 44, Franklin Co. 39

Eastern (Pekin) 61, Scottsburg 29

Eastern Hancock 47, Daleville 29

Franklin Central 59, Bloomington North 34

Frankton 62, Blackford 12

Hamilton Hts. 48, Yorktown 46, 2OT

Henryville 55, Borden 27

Horizon Christian 50, Faith Christian 29

Indpls Ben Davis 75, Avon 55

Jac-Cen-Del 69, Rising Sun 39

Jay Co. 67, Delta 36

Jeffersonville 68, New Albany 48

Jennings Co. 54, Columbus East 50

Lakeland Christian 66, Caston 43

Lanesville 41, Clarksville 29

Lapel 62, Muncie Central 44

Linton 47, Bloomfield 29

McCutcheon 60, Indpls Tech 30

Mishawaka 83, S. Bend Clay 24

N. Judson 57, Winamac 29

N. Knox 72, Sullivan 32

Noblesville 57, Heritage Christian 49, OT

Northfield 87, Madison-Grant 32

Pendleton Hts. 44, New Palestine 43

Penn 33, S. Bend St. Joseph's 31

Peru 40, Pioneer 37

Rockville 54, Fountain Central 44

Rushville 67, Batesville 59

S. Ripley 67, Southwestern (Hanover) 26

Salem 59, Charlestown 48

Shakamak 50, Eastern (Greene) 36

Shenandoah 94, Anderson Prep Academy 42

Silver Creek 33, Austin 23

Southmont 48, Frankfort 36

Speedway 40, Indpls International 38

Springs Valley 54, Christian Academy 40

Switzerland Co. 47, Oldenburg 40

Tipton 59, Delphi 46

Tri 42, Centerville 24

Tri-County 49, N. Newton 39

Tri-West 61, University 53

Trinity Lutheran 61, S. Decatur 34

Union Co. 51, Knightstown 47

Vincennes Rivet 46, Washington 30

W. Noble 55, Garrett 24

Waldron 52, Indpls Lutheran 45

Whiteland 75, Shelbyville 45

Winchester 51, Randolph Southern 44

Bi County Tournament Consolation

Oregon-Davis 81, New Prairie 34

Triton 42, Culver 10

Semifinal

Glenn 47, Argos 26

LaVille 52, Bremen 37

Central Christian Tournament First Round

Greenwood Christian 74, Providence Cristo Rey 40

Southside Christian 32, Central Christian 30, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Barr-Reeve vs. S. Knox, ppd. to Jan 22.

Ev. Bosse vs. Ev. Harrison, ppd.

Ev. Central vs. Ev. Mater Dei, ppd. to Jan 22.

Ev. North vs. Forest Park, ppd.

Heritage Hills vs. Boonville, ppd.

Jasper vs. Castle, ccd.

Loogootee vs. Dubois, ppd. to Jan 20.

Medora vs. Shoals, ccd.

Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Ev. Reitz, ppd.

Paoli vs. W. Washington, ppd. to Jan 25.

Princeton vs. Pike Central, ccd.

Southridge vs. Gibson Southern, ppd. to Jan 22.

Tell City vs. S. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 24.

Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.

Wood Memorial vs. White River Valley, ccd.

