Thursday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bloomington Lighthouse 70, Southside Christian 37
Calumet 55, Wheeler 44
Clinton Christian 57, Bethany Christian 51
Cloverdale 77, N. Putnam 67
Elkhart Christian 51, Lakeland Christian 31
Granger Christian 65, S. Bend Career Academy 54
Horizon Christian 67, Indiana Deaf 59
Liberty Christian 60, Seton Catholic 58
Mishawaka Marian 76, Michigan City Marquette 49
N. Central (Farmersburg) 60, Martinsville 53
Portage 85, Whiting 56
Triton Central 65, Indpls Irvington 51
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Indpls Cathedral 68, Indpls Broad Ripple 39
Indpls Howe 70, Indpls Attucks 67
Indpls Manual 54, Indpls Ritter 51
Indpls Tindley 71, Heritage Christian 57
|Porter County Conference Tournament
|First Round
S. Central (Union Mills) 47, LaCrosse 41
Washington Twp. 42, Morgan Twp. 39
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 48, Riverton Parke 13
Bedford N. Lawrence 58, N. Harrison 43
Bethesda Christian 79, Christel House Academy 23
Bloomington South 49, Terre Haute South 45
Blue River 50, Cambridge City 31
Bluffton 36, Eastbrook 30
Carroll (Flora) 47, Taylor 23
Cascade 79, Cloverdale 73, 2OT
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 51, Gary 21st Century 23
Covington 55, N. Vermillion 53
Crawford Co. 53, Orleans 43
E. Central 44, Franklin Co. 39
Eastern (Pekin) 61, Scottsburg 29
Eastern Hancock 47, Daleville 29
Franklin Central 59, Bloomington North 34
Frankton 62, Blackford 12
Hamilton Hts. 48, Yorktown 46, 2OT
Henryville 55, Borden 27
Horizon Christian 50, Faith Christian 29
Indpls Ben Davis 75, Avon 55
Jac-Cen-Del 69, Rising Sun 39
Jay Co. 67, Delta 36
Jeffersonville 68, New Albany 48
Jennings Co. 54, Columbus East 50
Lakeland Christian 66, Caston 43
Lanesville 41, Clarksville 29
Lapel 62, Muncie Central 44
Linton 47, Bloomfield 29
McCutcheon 60, Indpls Tech 30
Mishawaka 83, S. Bend Clay 24
N. Judson 57, Winamac 29
N. Knox 72, Sullivan 32
Noblesville 57, Heritage Christian 49, OT
Northfield 87, Madison-Grant 32
Pendleton Hts. 44, New Palestine 43
Penn 33, S. Bend St. Joseph's 31
Peru 40, Pioneer 37
Rockville 54, Fountain Central 44
Rushville 67, Batesville 59
S. Ripley 67, Southwestern (Hanover) 26
Salem 59, Charlestown 48
Shakamak 50, Eastern (Greene) 36
Shenandoah 94, Anderson Prep Academy 42
Silver Creek 33, Austin 23
Southmont 48, Frankfort 36
Speedway 40, Indpls International 38
Springs Valley 54, Christian Academy 40
Switzerland Co. 47, Oldenburg 40
Tipton 59, Delphi 46
Tri 42, Centerville 24
Tri-County 49, N. Newton 39
Tri-West 61, University 53
Trinity Lutheran 61, S. Decatur 34
Union Co. 51, Knightstown 47
Vincennes Rivet 46, Washington 30
W. Noble 55, Garrett 24
Waldron 52, Indpls Lutheran 45
Whiteland 75, Shelbyville 45
Winchester 51, Randolph Southern 44
|Bi County Tournament
|Consolation
Oregon-Davis 81, New Prairie 34
Triton 42, Culver 10
|Semifinal
Glenn 47, Argos 26
LaVille 52, Bremen 37
|Central Christian Tournament
|First Round
Greenwood Christian 74, Providence Cristo Rey 40
Southside Christian 32, Central Christian 30, OT
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Barr-Reeve vs. S. Knox, ppd. to Jan 22.
Ev. Bosse vs. Ev. Harrison, ppd.
Ev. Central vs. Ev. Mater Dei, ppd. to Jan 22.
Ev. North vs. Forest Park, ppd.
Heritage Hills vs. Boonville, ppd.
Jasper vs. Castle, ccd.
Loogootee vs. Dubois, ppd. to Jan 20.
Medora vs. Shoals, ccd.
Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Ev. Reitz, ppd.
Paoli vs. W. Washington, ppd. to Jan 25.
Princeton vs. Pike Central, ccd.
Southridge vs. Gibson Southern, ppd. to Jan 22.
Tell City vs. S. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 24.
Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.
Wood Memorial vs. White River Valley, ccd.
