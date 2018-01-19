Thigh-high Uggs will keep you toasty warm this winter - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thigh-high Uggs will keep you toasty warm this winter

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Thigh-high Uggs (Source: cosmopolitan.com) Thigh-high Uggs (Source: cosmopolitan.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Are you cold all winter long? Here's the solution. Thigh-high Ugg boots were sent down the runway at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this week. 

“Putting on Uggs is like putting your foot in a warm pot of butter, and I thought why not elevate that and immerse your full legs!” Ugg creative director Glenn Martens said in a press release.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

But this high-fashion slouchy look will cost you. The boots cost you up to $1,380. The boot will be available for purchase this fall. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly