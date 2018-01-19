Do try this at home: Missouri bakery makes Tide Pod donuts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been in the news for weeks. The Tide Pod challenge is an ill-advised and dangerous game that some teens are playing. Everybody thinks that is a bad idea.

But here is a Tide Pod that is a pretty sweet idea.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Hurts Donuts in Springfield, Missouri sold a brightly-colored Tide Pod donut, which is way better than poisoning yourself with laundry detergent.

The bakery's Facebook page said, "I thought this might clear up any confusion there might have been, but now adults are throwing donuts in the washer."

Sadly, the sweet treat was only available for one day.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.