2 men found dead inside apartment were shot, identities released

The two men were found in an apartment on Abigail Drive. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men who were found dead inside an apartment off Dutchmans Lane have been identified.

David Kandelaki, 31, and Joshua Rice, 30, were found dead in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse. Both men died of gunshot wounds.

St. Matthews police were investigating a missing persons case when they discovered Kandelaki and Rice. Those officers then called the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide's Unit to take over the investigation.

Police initially classified the case as a death investigation, but it is now being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD(5673).

