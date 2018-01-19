Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls is going solo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls is going solo

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Derek Smalls (Source: Rolling Stone) Derek Smalls (Source: Rolling Stone)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derek Smalls is back!

The "Spinal Tap" character played by Harry Shearer in the 1984 mockumentary is out with a solo LP, "Smalls Change."

In a press release, Shearer calls the project "a poignant and oftentimes furious contemplation on aging that explores the passage of time and all things loud."

And yes, a tour is planned, beginning in April in New Orleans.

