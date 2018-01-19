Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls is going solo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derek Smalls is back!

The "Spinal Tap" character played by Harry Shearer in the 1984 mockumentary is out with a solo LP, "Smalls Change."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

In a press release, Shearer calls the project "a poignant and oftentimes furious contemplation on aging that explores the passage of time and all things loud."



And yes, a tour is planned, beginning in April in New Orleans.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.