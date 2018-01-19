Harry and Meghan dolls are breaking the internet, and not in a good way

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Royal wedding is just a few months away and you can buy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dolls to commemorate the event.

And the resemblance is, well there is no resemblance.

The dolls don't look a thing like their namesakes and the internet is melting down over it.

One Twitter user said, "Let me list the things that are wrong with these new 'Harry & Meghan' dolls. 1. Everything."

The pair does come with several wardrobe options, so you can at least play dress up with the dolls. The couple will set you back about $175.

