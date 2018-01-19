Journey, Def Leppard coming to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Louisville.



The rock bands will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on July 11.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Journey and Def Leppard will tour to 58 cities during their North American Tour which kicks off May 21 in Hartford, CT.

