Olympian wishes for ex-doctor to have 'a life of suffering'

By DAVID EGGERT and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman on Friday confronted her former doctor who has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assaults, warning him that the testimony of the "powerful army" of 140 survivors at his sentencing will haunt him in prison.

Roughly 80 of the women and girls whom Larry Nassar abused under the guise of medical treatment have stood before the court during a marathon sentencing hearing that began Tuesday, describing with eloquence and sometimes tears the harm Nassar did and the impact he has had on their lives.

"You have not taken gymnastics away from me," Raisman said. "I love this sport, and that love is stronger than the evil that resides in you, in those who enabled you to hurt many people."

Facing pressure over how it handled allegations made against Nassar when he was employed by Michigan State University, the school's board of trustees on Friday asked the state's attorney general to investigate. The board also was holding a closed-door meeting amid calls for school president Lou Ann Simon to resign or be fired.

Raisman said if just one adult had believed Nassar's accusers and had "the courage and character to act, this tragedy could have been avoided. I and so many others would have never, ever met you. Larry, you should have been locked up a long, long time ago."

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting girls at his MSU office, at home and at a Lansing-area gymnastics club, sometimes with a parent present. Already sentenced to 60 years in prison on a separate federal child pornography conviction, the 54-year-old man can expect to be behind bars for the rest of his life. Raisman hoped the testimonies of her fellow survivors will never leave him.

"All these brave women have power, and we will use our voices to make sure you get what you deserve - a life of suffering spent replaying the words delivered by this powerful army of survivors," Raisman said.

Under a plea deal, Nassar faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, but the judge could set the minimum as high as 40 years. State prosecutors requested a maximum 125-year sentence, reflecting the number of women who at that time had come forward with allegations against Nassar.

Nassar also used to be a team doctor at the Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Earlier Friday another member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team - known as the "Fierce Five" - said she refused to let Nassar's abuse ruin her dreams.

"Even though I'm a victim, I do not and will not live my life as one," Jordyn Wieber said. "I'm an Olympian despite being abused. I worked hard and managed to achieve my goal. But I want everyone - especially the media - to know that despite my athletic achievements I am one of over 140 women and survivors whose story is important."

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who is running for governor, said he would provide "a full and complete review, report and recommendation" of Michigan State's actions over Nassar, but only after the ex-doctor's victims have had "their day in court."

The university fired Nassar in 2016, as allegations against him stretching back years came to light.

"After watching many of these heartbreaking statements and reading accounts about them, we have concluded that only a review by your office can resolve the questions in a way that the victims, their families, and the public will deem satisfactory and that will help all those affected by Nassar's horrible crimes to heal," the university's board said in a letter to Schuette requesting his help.

The criminal cases against Nassar followed reports last year in The Indianapolis Star about how USA Gymnastics mishandled complaints about sexual misconduct involving the doctor and coaches. Women and girls said the stories inspired them to step forward with detailed allegations of abuse.

Many of the accusers have sued Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee. John Manly, an attorney for more than 100 accusers, has said the three institutions "miserably failed children," and he has likened what happened with Nassar to the child sex abuse scandal at Penn State University.

Associated Press writer Jeff Karoub in Detroit contributed to this report.

