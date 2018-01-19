Alleged love triangle leads to violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is accused of attempting to strike another woman with her car.



Danielle Neal, 33, waited outside the victim’s home on Dec. 28, 2017. When the victim arrived home Neal drove her car toward her and nearly hit her, according to an arrest report. Neal then drove back around and tried to hit the victim again.

Police said Neal was angry because she and the victim were seeing the same man. The victim has children with the man.

Neal was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with wanton endangerment.



