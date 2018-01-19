3 dead, 6 injured in tugboat explosion near Calvert City, KY

Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly tugboat explosion on the Tennessee River on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, at 9:17 a.m., the Marshall County Dispatch received a call reporting an explosion on a tugboat dry-docked on Hollinger Road.

KSP Troopers say the tugboat was being worked on at the time.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and numerous other people were taken by various medical service agencies for injuries received. Those injuries ranged from non-life threatening to life-threatening.

Authorities are in the process of notifying the families.

KSP Troopers say there is no early indication of foul play being involved in the explosion.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also on scene and an OSHA investigator is expected soon.

The investigation is expected to last into the night hours and additional updates will be sent out with more specific information related to the incident and investigation.

According to Marshall County Emergency Management Captain Justin Harris, six people were transported out and two of those were airlifted.

Harris said three people are dead and six others injured.

Calvert City Fire Department, Gilbertsville Fire Department, East Marshall Fire Department and Palma-Briensburg Fire Department responded, along with Marshall County Rescue Squad, Marshall County Office of Emergency Management, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Calvert City Police Department, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Marshall County Ambulance, Livingston County Ambulance, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance, Mercy Ambulance and Air Evac.

This is near the First Marine LLC Dry Dock Boat and Barge Repair.

People are asked to avoid the industrial area of town for the foreseeable future as multiple agencies are responding.

According to a post from the Calvert City Fire Department, Air Products may be used as a helicopter landing zone if needed.

