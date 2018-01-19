Foodies expected to pack Norton Commons for Restaurant Week

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - Norton Commons' second annual Restaurant Week begins Monday.

Eight restaurants will offer guests three-course dinner menus including appetizer, entrée and dessert for $15 to $25.

Participants include: Mercato Italiano; Citizen 7; The 502 Bar & Bistro; Wild Ginger; Tea Station Asian Bistro; Karem's Grill & Pub and Johnny Brusco's.

Also, Commonwealth Tap will offer nightly sommelier-selected wine and bourbon flights for $20 each. Luxury bed-and-breakfast Château Bourbon is discounting rooms to $199 a night.

"As far as independent dining and shopping goes, I think Norton Commons is clearly on the rise and stacks up well against any community in the region," 502 Bar & Bistro Executive Chef Ming Pu said. "There's no shortage of talented chefs in this walkable community. They're cooking up everything from Kentucky cuisine with a global influence, to South American Street food, to Italian trattoria fare, to inventive sake cocktails and fresh sushi. I know everyone has worked hard on special, inventive menus that will make a big impression on both first-time and longtime guests."

Restaurant Week runs through Jan. 28.

