Metro United Way celebrates successful 'Race to $1 Billion'

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Metro United Way completed its 'Race to $1 Billion.'

Metro United Way held its Campaign Celebration Thursday at Thorntons, Inc. where the organization said it raised $36,017,655 during its 100th anniversary, reaching a total of $1 billion raised in its 100 years.

