2 charged in stabbing at food mart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested and charged two people in a stabbing that happened in the California neighborhood.

Joseph Samuel Lewis, Jr., 35, and Colleen P. Compton, 39, both of Louisville are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on assault and robbery charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Stabbing at Dino's Food Mart, victim found at another location

Around 3:15 p.m., LMPD officers were called to the 700 block of S. 23rd Street about a stabbing. The victim told police he had been stabbed while on the lot of Dino's Food Mart, 2601 W. Broadway. A check of the store surveillance video by detectives led to police finding Lewis and Compton at 24th and Magazine Streets.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

After being read her rights, Compton gave police a statement that Lewis stabbed the victim five times. According to police, the surveillance video showed Compton kicking the victim and taking his property before they left together from the store lot.

Bond for Lewis and Compton was set at $50,000 cash during the arraignments this morning. Each will be back in court on Jan. 29.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.