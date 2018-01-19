UofL football defensive coordinator resigns, effective immediately

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville football defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon has resigned.

The school announced Sirmon's resignation in a brief release Friday afternoon.

“I would like to thank Peter Sirmon for all of his work this season at the University of Louisville,” head coach Bobby Petrino said. “I wish him and his family all the best.”

Louisville finished the season 8-5 in Sirmon's one season with the team.

