'If black shoot them': Letter reveals comments allegedly made by former Prospect assistant police chief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has uncovered explosive new evidence that revealed what forced the former Prospect assistant police chief to leave his post.

WAVE 3 News obtained a letter from Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell to the Prospect police chief. The letter described racist comments attributed to Todd Shaw, which were discovered as part of LMPD's Youth Explorer Program investigation. The comments appeared in Facebook messages allegedly sent by Shaw to a former LMPD recruit regarding the treatment of juvenile black suspects.

The messages date back to September and October of 2016.

Last year, WAVE 3 News submitted an open records request for the documents after learning that Shaw had been placed under an internal investigation by the Prospect police chief. Shaw tried to block the release of the documents, but the City of Prospect and the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office both argued for their release. Shortly after WAVE 3 News filed a request for an expedited hearing Thursday, the judge ruled against Shaw, effectively ordering the release.

The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office has redacted the documents where necessary. In the meantime, the office released a letter that O’Connell sent to Prospect Mayor John Evans, expressing concern about Shaw after reviewing the messages.

O'Connell quotes one message as reading "F*** the right thing," Shaw allegedly said in the messages. " If black shoot them." Shaw allegedly went on to say that "if mom is hot then f*** her.... if dad is hot then handcuff him and make him suck my d***."

Near the end of the letter, O'Connell wrote the following:

As Jefferson County Attorney, I feel compelled to notify and warn you of Shaw's deeply offensive and racist statements. There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race. It is also quite disturbing that Shaw, a senior law enforcement officer with more than 20 years of experience was expressing his offensive racist views with a young recruit, who at the time was training to be a Louisville Metro Police officer.

