The Latest: Federal grand jury probing Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas last October that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured on the Las Vegas strip (all times local):

11:55 A.M.

The sheriff in Las Vegas says a federal grand jury is hearing evidence in a case spun off of the Oct. 1 mass shooting that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

But Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo would not say Friday whether anyone would be charged with a crime.

Lombardo says no charges are being considered against the girlfriend of Stephen Paddock, who killed himself after killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Lombardo says the FBI has "an ongoing case against an individual of federal interest."

The sheriff also did not say what charges the federal grand jury is considering.

Officials with the U.S. attorney's office and FBI in Las Vegas did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

___

10:50 a.m.

____

10:30 p.m.

Authorities say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock conducted extensive online searches for police and SWAT tactics and searched for other potential targets before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Friday that investigators believe Paddock had searched for several other public venues and took photographs of other potential sites.

A preliminary report about the shooting says Paddock searched for outdoor concert venues, the number of attendees at other concerts in Las Vegas and the number of people who go to the beach in Santa Monica, California.

The report also says Paddock also searched for information about several other hotels in Las Vegas.

____

10:10 a.m.

Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

Lombardo says he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who had been previously called a person of interest in the case.

Lombardo said the investigation found that Paddock had possessed child pornography.

___

11 a.m.

With questions still unanswered about the shooter's motive and whether he had help, Las Vegas police are due to provide a public update Friday about the investigation of the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's briefing comes three days after a lawyer for the police department asked a Nevada state court judge to keep search warrant documents sealed because charges are still being investigated. The judge agreed to wait until at least next week.

A department spokeswoman said criminal charges could relate to items discovered in the service of warrants at homes, vehicles, cellphones, internet and email accounts belonging to the shooter, Richard Paddock, and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

Lombardo is the elected head of the metropolitan police department. His last media briefing about the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was Oct. 13, following several days of shifting timelines and accounts. The sheriff has expressed frustration about speculation and theories that have grown about the shooting and an investigation that he compared with solving a puzzle.

