Man on home incarceration arrested after allegedly running from police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville man wanted on a slew of charges was finally arrested after he tried to run from police.

A Louisville Metro Police officer spotted Myron Malone's, 21, Ford Fiesta in the 500 block of Brentwood Avenue Thursday morning. After the officer turned on their lights and sirens, police said Malone, who was on home incarnation at the time, tried to speed off, leaving the road, crossing over a sidewalk and driving through a front yard.

After his car got stuck, Malone jumped out of the car and ran off, according to his arrest report.

The officer tackled Malone but he continued to resist, police said, trying to get up and run off while refusing to obey commands to put his hands behind his back.

After his arrest, police said they found a plastic bag with marijuana in Malone's pocket and a clear plastic bag with what appeared to be methamphetamine in his car.

The officer's right elbow was injured in the scuffle according to documents.

Malone was wanted on eight warrants including one for receiving a stolen firearm and escape.

Malone has been charged with two counts of fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, tampering with prisoner monitoring device and escape.

