Darnold, Rosen, Jackson among 119 underclassmen in NFL draft

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen are among the record 106 underclassmen given special entry to the NFL draft, making it four of the last five seasons in which at least 95 players have declared early.
The NFL released Friday the official list of college players who have requested early entry. Another 13 players who had eligibility remaining are eligible for the draft after notifying the NFL that they had completed requirements for a degree, including Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.
Of the 119 underclassmen eligible for the draft, LSU has the most with seven players. Florida State has six players. The NFL draft will be held April 26-28 in Dallas.
The previous high for underclassmen given special entree by the NFL is 98 in 2014.
(Corrects to draft being held in Dallas )
