EMT shortage means Metro EMS is hiring

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Emergency Services is recruiting 30 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) due to a staffing shortage.

The shortage has meant more overtime and strain on the department.

There are 30 EMT positions available with Metro Louisville Emergency Medical Services. EMS' recruiting program includes paid training.

Louisville Metro EMS Major Lokits said at peak times, EMS has 25 trucks and 50 personnel on the streets.

Lokits has 13 years with Louisville Metro EMS. He says training is key to be able to react to anything from stubbed toes to over doses.

"You can't train for everything, but you can sure try," Major Lokits explained.

Typically, 150 hours of field training is required to become an EMT, along with certifications that cost hundreds of dollars.

“That can be a barrier for a lot of people that maybe have other employment or they don't have the means to pay for that training,” Lokits said.

Louisville EMS is incentivizing job seekers by offering a paid, four-month training program.

The training program includes class work, but recruits also get hands-on experience that goes towards their required hours.

"This class would really give us the opportunity to alleviate some of the overtime that our current employees are experiencing to make sure that we maintain that minimum level staffing," Lokits said.

After certification, recruits are hired full-time and receive a pay bump. Lokits hopes to attract those who don't need a routine, and like to be busy, but most importantly want to help people.

“Whether it's a medical condition or a social issue, you definitely are able to recognize the difference you are making," Lokits said.

The opportunity is open to the public. Applicants must be 18-years-old with a GED or high school diploma.

The program also includes fees for books and tests. For more information visit https://louisvilleky.gov/government/ems/emt-recruit or call (502) 572 3489.

