Metro EMS paying to fill 30 vacant EMT positions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) at Louisville Metro Emergency Services means more overtime and strain on the department. EMS is recruiting through a program that pays during training.

The opportunity is opened to the public. Applicants must be 18-years-old with a GED or high school diploma.

There are 30 EMT positions available with Metro Louisville Emergency Medical Services.

Major Chris Lokits explained that recruits must complete150 hours of training and different certifications to enter the field as an EMT.

Louisville EMS is incentivizing job seekers by offering a paid, four-month training program.

The training program includes book work but recruits also get hands-on experience that goes towards their required hours. Major Lokits said at peak times EMS has 25 trucks and 50 personnel on the streets.

"This class would really give us the opportunity to alleviate some of the overtime that our current employees are experiencing to make sure that we maintain that minimum level staffing," Lokits said.

While Major Lokits has just over 13 years with EMS, he said every day is different and they are looking for candidates from all walks of life.

The recruiting program also includes fees for books and tests. To apply online visit www.louisvilleky.gov/ems or call (502) 572 3489.

