TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 NB back open after crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews reported to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon which shut down all lanes of I-71 northbound.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on I-71 northbound at mile marker 6 near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Henry Watterson Expressway split.

According to KYTC, lanes were expected to be blocked for one to two hours. As of 3:10 p.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened.

