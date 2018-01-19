TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 NB back open after crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 NB back open after crash

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
According to KYTC, lanes are expected to be blocked for one to two hours. (Source: TRIMARC) According to KYTC, lanes are expected to be blocked for one to two hours. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews reported to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon which shut down all lanes of I-71 northbound. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on I-71 northbound at mile marker 6 near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Henry Watterson Expressway split. 

According to KYTC, lanes were expected to be blocked for one to two hours. As of 3:10 p.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly