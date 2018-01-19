Olympic legend Michael Phelps opens up about his battles with depression

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) - Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps is opening up about his battles with depression and suicidal thoughts while at the height of his athletic career.

Phelps admitted to an audience in Chicago that he once spent several days in his room, contemplating taking his own life.

But he was able to pick himself up and get the help he needed.

Now, Phelps says he's focused on sharing his story.

"Those moments and those feelings and those emotions for me are light years better than ever winning an Olympic gold medal. You have a chance to save a life, and that's way more powerful," Phelps said.

Phelps spoke Tuesday at the Kennedy Forum's National Mental Health Summit.

The summit focused on depression, addiction and other mental health issues.

