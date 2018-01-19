IOC creates pool of Russians eligible for Winter Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - The International Olympic Committee says it has created a pool of 389 Russians who are eligible to compete under a neutral flag at next month's Winter Olympics amid the country's doping scandal.
An IOC panel whittled down an initial list of 500 to create what the IOC calls "a pool of clean athletes."
It wasn't immediately clear why 111 others were rejected, whether because of doping suspicions or because they simply hadn't qualified for the Olympics.
The IOC will use the pool list to issue invitations to Russian athletes to compete in Pyeongchang, after checking their record of drug testing.
That is being done together with the Russian Olympic Committee, which is allowed to select its preferred athletes despite being suspended by the IOC last month.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
