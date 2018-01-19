WAVE Country kid chosen for 2018 Kidz Bop Tour

Cooper Hounshell, from Oldham County, is featured as a Kidz Bop performer in videos and on tour. (Source: Kidz Bop)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE Country teen has made the lineup for Kidz Bops's new North American tour.

The "KIDZ BOP Live 2018" Tour will feature Oldham County's, Cooper Hounshell.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Local teen becomes new Kidz Bop star

WAVE 3 News spoke to Hounshell last year when he was first chosen to be a Kidz Bop star. Hounshell explained that he loves rehearsing, recording and touring: "I want to do acting, modeling, singing, dancing, anything."

The summer leg of the tour starts in Toronto on June 1 and hops through more than 30 cities. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

