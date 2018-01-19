Tug-boat explosion kills 3, injures 6 in Marshall County

CALVERT CITY, KY (WAVE) - Three people were killed and numerous others were injured after an explosion inside a docked tug-boat on Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police said the call came in to Marshall County dispatch at 9:17 a.m..

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and six others with injuries were transported for medical services. The injuries ranged from non-life threatening to life-threatening, KSP said.

The explosion was inside a tug-boat which was being repaired.

The boat was docked at Hollinger Road on the Tennessee River.

Over 15 police departments, fire departments and medical service agencies responded to the scene.

The first-responders came from Marshall County, Calvert City, Gilbertsville, Palma-Briensburg, Livingston County, Murray-Calloway, Mercy ambulance and Air Evac.

KSP said the U.S. Coast Guard and an OSHA investigator are on the scene.

The investigation is expected to last into the night hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

