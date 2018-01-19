22-year-old arrested after shipping weed from CA to KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 22 year-old was arrested Thursday after shipping 150 lbs of weed from Marina Del Rey, California to Louisville, KY.

Jeffersontown Police executed a search warrant in the Woods of Fox Creek neighborhood January 18 and discovered 150 pounds of marijuana along with THC wax, THC vapor cartridges and THC edibles.

Police said 22-year-old Dillon Lakhwani was responsible for shipping the marijuana.

Lakhwani was arrested Thursday night and charged with drug trafficking.

Neighbors said unmarked cars arrived outside the home Thursday night.

"That's crazy for this neighborhood. Because this neighborhood is quiet. It's a cul-de-sac, so no one drives in and out," said neighbor Gary Polsgrove.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 men found dead inside apartment were shot, identities released

+ Tug-boat explosion kills 3, injures 6 in Marshall County

+ MUGSHOTS: LMPD's Most Wanted Suspects

The Polsgroves are realtors, so their trained eyes picked up on some strange habits happening inside the home across the street.

"I run early in the morning, and it's always strange when I'm out at 5 or 6 in the morning and it's ten fifteen degrees outside and the windows are open. Like oh what's going on? It's kind of odd," said Polsgrove.

Plus, some nights multiple cars were lining up Dominion Way.

"It's known as the frat house, as we call it in our neighborhood, cuz it's the only house that has major parties," said another neighbor.

Police said they're continuing to investigate and may have more information at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.